Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs LSG

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs LSG

Source: PTI
April 16, 2022 17:39 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 199 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

 

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, his unbeaten innings laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey

IMAGE: Manish Pandey with KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates Macrus Stoinis’ wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32) vs MI.

Source: PTI
