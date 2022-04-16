News
'Ishan Kishan not worth blowing your whole salary on'

'Ishan Kishan not worth blowing your whole salary on'

Source: PTI
April 16, 2022 16:47 IST
Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians picked up Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former Australia all-rounder and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has slammed Mumbai Indians for spending over Rs 15 crore on Ishan Kishan in the IPL auction, saying the talented opener was 'not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on'.

Watson also criticised MI for buying injured Jofra Archer for a huge sum.

Winless so far in five matches, MI has been struggling to put together a winning combination after they spent Rs 15.25 crore to get Ishan and Rs 8 crore to buy Jofra Archer, who is still recovering from elbow surgery.

 

The five-time champions had retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

"It hasn't surprised me that Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction," Watson said during a conversation in 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

"Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan...He is a very talented and skillful player, but he's not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on."

"And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn't played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team."

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings too endured four losses before opening their account with a 23 run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"The biggest issue with CSK, now that I have seen their five games, is that they have got a hole, especially with their fast bowling," Watson, who has played for CSK in the IPL, said.

"In the previous years, they had Shardul Thakur. Deepak Chahar is injured. They paid a lot for him at the auction, but he is (likely to be) unavailable for a lot of the tournament, which is a big hole."

"They don't have a quality overseas quick like Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, they always had a world-class overseas quick bowler. That's why they are struggling." 

Source: PTI
It's That Boy, Umran Malik!
Top Performer: Rahul Tripathi
Turning Point: Markram, The Finisher
Bypolls: TMC sweeps WB, RJD wins Bihar, Cong in Maha
'Don't make the mistake of writing me off'
Is India in state of permanent polarisation, asks Sonia
IPL 2022: MI vs LSG: Who Will Win?
This J&K bowler has the license 'to express himself'

Kaviya Smiles At Last!

