Kaviya Smiles At Last!

Kaviya Smiles At Last!

By Rediff Cricket
April 16, 2022 13:11 IST
Kavya Maran

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran, centre, with her dad Kalanithi Maran, chairman, Sun Group. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After three wins in a row, the smile has returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran's face.

After SRH's poor run in the early games, the naysayers felt the franchise was headed to the same position it occupied in the IPL 2021 points table -- eighth out of eighth.

SRH have since played smart cricket, with almost every player playing a part in the team's resurgence.

If they continue to play as they have in these three wins, SRH could be a contender for the IPL 2022 title in a season that has seen multiple IPL winners Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians languish at the bottom of the points table.

 

Juhi Chawla

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Juhi Chawla. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Also spotted at the Brabourne stadium, for the first time at a Kolkata Knight Riders game this season, was Co-owner Juhi Chawla sporting that luminiscent Only Juhi smile. Not even KKR's loss could have erased Juhi's good cheer. After all, she knows it is just a game. So what if it is the toughest T20 tournament in the planet.

Rediff Cricket
