News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performer: Rahul Tripathi

Top Performer: Rahul Tripathi

By SHAILESH KARKERA
April 16, 2022 08:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tripathi

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi's 71 runs off 37 balls included a quick-fire 50 off 21 balls. Photograph: BCCI

In a tie dominated by batting performances by both teams at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, Rahul Tripathi's 71 off 37 balls for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders stood out above the rest for its quality, pacing and overall impact on the final result of the tie.

Coming in to bat in the second over with his team reeling at 3-1 from the loss of Abhishek Sharma's wicket, Tripathi's mature innings saw him weather the early storm and despite Kane Williamson's dismissal in the fifth over, he took charge of his team's run chase and built a lasting partnership with Aiden Markram that saw the duo through to the closing stages of the game.

Tripathi's innings of 71 included 6 sixes and 4 fours at a strike rate of 191.89 while Markram's 68* featured 4 sixes and six fours at an equally astonishing strike rate of 188.89.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram shared a crucial third wicket partnership that created the foundation for SRH's win against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

Playing against his previous franchise, Tripathi smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a four followed by two back-to-back sixes in the eighth over, that yielded 18 runs. He brought up his maiden fifty this season off just 21 balls.

Tripathi

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi with his post-match award for his performance against KKR. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

No bowler was spared as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Aman Khan were all at the receiving end of some of the finest stroke play on view as Tripathi raced to a 21 ball 50, his personal best in the T20 format.

By the time he was dismissed by Russell, he had left his team needing the final 43 runs from 34 balls, a task Markram accepted gleefully and saw Hyderabad through with more than two overs to spare.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILESH KARKERA
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: Umesh Most Valuable Player
IPL 2022: Umesh Most Valuable Player
IPL 2022: The Dhanashree and Louise Show
IPL 2022: The Dhanashree and Louise Show
Chahar ruled out, DC physio tests positive for COVID
Chahar ruled out, DC physio tests positive for COVID
3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry express derail in Mumbai
3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry express derail in Mumbai
Tsitsipas sets up Zverev semi-final in Monte Carlo
Tsitsipas sets up Zverev semi-final in Monte Carlo
KKR captain blames 'off day with ball' for SRH defeat
KKR captain blames 'off day with ball' for SRH defeat
IPL PIX: Tripathi, Markram star in SRH's win vs KKR
IPL PIX: Tripathi, Markram star in SRH's win vs KKR

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

KKR captain blames 'off day with ball' for SRH defeat

KKR captain blames 'off day with ball' for SRH defeat

IPL PIX: Tripathi, Markram star in SRH's win vs KKR

IPL PIX: Tripathi, Markram star in SRH's win vs KKR

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances