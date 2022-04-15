News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'KKR's Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now'

'KKR's Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now'

Source: ANI
April 15, 2022 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umesh Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav, for his lethal form in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Umesh has picked up 10 wickets in five matches for KKR and is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament after Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports Irfan said, "Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He's bowling outswing, he's bowing brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect. He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price."

"Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself. He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him," he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Umesh is showing the world what he's capable of with his performance this year.

"The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime. The team management didn't give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he's capable of," said Harbhajan Singh.

KKR will be going up against SunRisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2022 clash, at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Points:Miller Magic, Buttler Out
Turning Points:Miller Magic, Buttler Out
Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase
Samson rues fall of wickets in unsuccessful chase
Why Hardik did not complete his over against Royals
Why Hardik did not complete his over against Royals
19-yr-old arrested for attacking 3 Sikhs in New York
19-yr-old arrested for attacking 3 Sikhs in New York
Why Mumbai Indians haven't won yet in IPL 2022...
Why Mumbai Indians haven't won yet in IPL 2022...
Russia threatens to intensify missile strikes on Kyiv
Russia threatens to intensify missile strikes on Kyiv
Covid in Delhi: Home isolation cases rise by 48%
Covid in Delhi: Home isolation cases rise by 48%

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Hardik is delivering the best so far, says Rashid Khan

Hardik is delivering the best so far, says Rashid Khan

Top Performer: Sensational Hardik!

Top Performer: Sensational Hardik!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances