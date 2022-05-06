News
IPL PHOTOS: GT vs MI

IPL PHOTOS: GT vs MI

Source: PTI
May 06, 2022 21:47 IST
IMAGES from the IPL match played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on a 50-run stand for the first wicket

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan put on a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan produced the early fireworks while Tim David provided the late flourish as Mumbai Indians posted 177 for 6 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match in Mumbai on Friday.

 

Invited to bat, Rohit (43 off 28 balls) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29 balls) gave Mumbai a rollicking start but the five-time champions lost three quick wickets before David (44 not out off 21 balls) lifted the team to a competitive total.

Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler for the Titans with his two wickets for 24, while Pradeep Sangwan and Lockie Ferguson got one each. Alzarri Joseph also took a wicket but he bled 41 runs in his four overs.

After a series of low scores, Rohit seemed to be in good touch as he took the early initiative, dominating the proceedings with his strokeplay as Kishan played the second fiddle

 Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha appeal for the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha appeal for the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The MI skipper was particularly harsh on Alzarri Joseph as he smashed the bowler for four boundaries and a six, while Kishan joined the party in the fifth over, slamming Rashid Khan for a couple of fours to bring up their 50-run partnership.

Rohit then hit Lockie Ferguson for a four as MI posted 63 for no loss in the powerplay.

Rashid produced the breakthrough in the eighth over, removing the dangerous Rohit, who was trapped in front while looking to play a reverse shot.

Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Kieron Pollard

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing Kieron Pollard. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan then took over, dancing down the pitch to send Rahul Tewatia over mid-wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav produced his trademark whip for a maximum but perished in his next attempt off Pradeep Sangwan.

Back into the attack, Joseph then struck with a slower delivery which Kishan ended up sending to Rashid at mid-wicket as MI slipped to 111 for 3 in 12 overs.

 Kieron Pollard lived dangerously with Sangwan and Ferguson bowling two quiet overs and was eventually cleaned up by Rashid, who set up the West Indian with two googlies.

Tim David of Mumbai Indians hits a six

IMAGE: Tim David of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Tilak Verma (21) and Tim David then tried to put together a partnership with the latter launching Mohammed Shami for two fours at mid-off and long leg respectively.

David next sent one over Joseph's head for his first maximum before depositing a no-ball from Ferguson for another six in the 19th over.

Varma was run-out with Hardik Pandya producing a direct throw, while Daniel Sams too perished with a second-ball duck.

However, David smacked Shami for two maximums in the last over to take the team past 170-run mark.

Source: PTI
