Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Warne Hugged Williamson

When Warne Hugged Williamson

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2022 10:45 IST
David Warner saved the best for his former franchise SunRisers Hyderabad as his magnificent 92 not out off 58 balls powered the Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Warner fell out of favour at SRH during IPL 2021. He was first removed as captain before being dropped from the playing XI.

Warner, who led SRH to its 2016 IPL title, was not retained by SRH in the lead-up to the mega auction. Eventually, DC bought the left-hander for Rs 6.2 crore (Rs 62 million).

Before the game, Warner shared a warm embrace with former SRH team-mate Kane Williamson who took over as Sunrisers skipper last season.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner and Kane Williamson hug before the game. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

David Warner

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares a special bond with his old skipper. At the end of the first innings after Warner hammered all the SRH bowlers, Bhuvi and Williamson congratulated the Aussie for his knock.

David Warner

IMAGE: Warner is happy to catch up with fellow Aussie Sean Abbott.

 

Rovman Powell

IMAGE: Post match a Windies get together is mandatory. Here we have SRH's Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd with DC's Rovman Powell.

 

Dale Steyn

IMAGE: The South Africans also made their presence felt. SRH Fast Bowling Coach Dale Steyn with DC pacer Anrich Norje.

 

Ricky Ponting

IMAGE: DC Coach Ricky Ponting and SRH Coach Tom Moody, part of the 1999 World Cup-winning Australian team.
Rediff Cricket
