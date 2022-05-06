Bumrah's Birthday Wish For Sanjana

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph and Video: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah poured his heart as he wished wife Sanjana Ganesan on her 32nd birthday.

'Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me,' Bumrah captioned his Instagram video in which the speedster can be seen clicking pictures of Sanjana.

'All my best pictures are the ones with you in it,' Sanjana replied on the post.

Bumrah will be hoping to make his wife's birthday extra special with a match-winning performance against the Gujarat Titans later on Friday.