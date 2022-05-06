News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah's Birthday Wish For Sanjana

Bumrah's Birthday Wish For Sanjana

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2022 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph and Video: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

Jasprit Bumrah poured his heart as he wished wife Sanjana Ganesan on her 32nd birthday.

'Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me,' Bumrah captioned his Instagram video in which the speedster can be seen clicking pictures of Sanjana.

'All my best pictures are the ones with you in it,' Sanjana replied on the post.

Bumrah will be hoping to make his wife's birthday extra special with a match-winning performance against the Gujarat Titans later on Friday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'That's not how cricket is played'
'That's not how cricket is played'
Cometh The Hour, Cometh Iceman Tewatia
Cometh The Hour, Cometh Iceman Tewatia
LSG vs KKR: KL Rahul is the man to watch out for
LSG vs KKR: KL Rahul is the man to watch out for
IPL 2022: GT vs MI: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: GT vs MI: Who Will Win?
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
11,000 Mangoes For Lord Ganesh
11,000 Mangoes For Lord Ganesh
Buttler-Chahal Get Dance Lessons
Buttler-Chahal Get Dance Lessons

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

When Warner Hugged Williamson

When Warner Hugged Williamson

Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview

Exclusive! The Gary Kirsten Interview

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances