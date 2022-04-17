News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ambani shows his disappointment

Ambani shows his disappointment

By Rediff Cricket
April 17, 2022 09:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akash Ambani

IMAGE: Akash Ambani looked upset after Mumbai Indians lost the sixth game in a row in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth consecutive defeat after going down to the Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

At one point, it seemed as if the five-time champions would finally add the first points to their tally, but they kept losing wickets.

Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians Co-owner Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's elder son, looked tense and his disappointment was apparent as the MI wickets tumbled.

Before the game, PTI reported that former Australia all-rounder and current Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Shane Watson had slammed the Mumbai Indians for spending over Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) on Ishan Kishan at the IPL auction, saying the talented opener was 'not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on'.

Watson also criticised MI for buying injured Jofra Archer for a huge sum (Rs 8 crore/Rs 80 million).

It hasn't surprised me that Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction,' Watson said during a conversation on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

'Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan...He is a very talented and skillful player, but he's not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on.'

'And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn't played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit takes full responsibility for MI's dismal season
Rohit takes full responsibility for MI's dismal season
It's a special day and special hundred: KL Rahul
It's a special day and special hundred: KL Rahul
How Hardik has infused energy into Gujarat Titans
How Hardik has infused energy into Gujarat Titans
Turning Point: Warner's Dismissal
Turning Point: Warner's Dismissal
Boris to arrive on April 21, first UK PM to visit Guj
Boris to arrive on April 21, first UK PM to visit Guj
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
'Dot balls are huge in T20'; RCB wants more of them!
'Dot balls are huge in T20'; RCB wants more of them!

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: MI almost out of IPL after sixth straight loss

PIX: MI almost out of IPL after sixth straight loss

We were not good enough, life has not ended: Bumrah

We were not good enough, life has not ended: Bumrah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances