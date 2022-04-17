Turning Point: SKY, Tilak Wickets

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Jason Holder celebrates Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 200 for their first victory this season, Mumbai Indians needed to start well. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had to start the innings aggressively to keep themselves in the match.

That was not to be as Rohit was taken out by Avesh Khan in the third over itself.

Coming in at No 3, Dewald Brevis gave MI's supporters lots to cheer about with his big hitting. He looked fearless and he was middling every ball that was a fraction bad to the boundaries. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera got a tasted of his punishment when he was clobbered for 20 in the 5th over.

Just when it looked like Brevis would partner out-of-form Ishan to give MI hope, Avesh got his revenge after being clobbered for back-to-back fours in the 6th over by having Brevis caught at cover for 31.

All hopes now rested on the in-form Suryakumar Yadav who along with Tilak Verma tried to revive the innings and with 80 needed off six, Mumbai could have done it had this pair hung around.

But then Jason Holder and Ravi Bishnoi struck in the 15th and 16th overs to dismiss the duo and all MI's hopes went up in smoke.

Chameera and Holder bowled a couple of poor overs at the backend as first the former was torn apart by Fabian Allen and the latter was taken down by Jaydev Unadkat who helped bring the equation down to 26 off the last over. Chameera then came back well to defend the those runs as it proved too much for Keiron Pollard and MI at the end.

Lack of partnerships, wickets at regular intervals put paid to MI's chase, but it was eventually the breaking of the swelling partnership between SKY and Tilak that proved to be the difference.

Holder's dismissal of Tilak paved the way for Lucknow to go all out against the MI batters who have been consistently failing this season.