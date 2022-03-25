News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team

Why Rajasthan Royals fired their social media team

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2022 22:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was rattled by a tweet from the franchise and it resulted in the captain unfollowing the official Twitter page of Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

 

The Royals happened to post a picture of Samson with some glittery filters added to it- black spectacles and an Arabian prince turban on his head. The franchise captioned: Kya khoob lagte ho (You’re looking gorgeous) with a couple of laughing emojis.

Rajasthan Royals

However, the post didn’t seem to go well with the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter. Samson got furious with the post and immediately rebuked it.

‘Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional. @rajasthanroyals, Samson tweeted.

After Samson slammed the post, the franchise was forced to delete the tweet from its page but it was too late as the captain had already unfollowed them on Twitter but continues to follow the team’s official Instagram handle.

Sanju Samson

The franchise took to social media and posted an official announcement in which it mentioned that it will relook at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.

"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Bigger and bolder, IPL returns to Indian shores
Bigger and bolder, IPL returns to Indian shores
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'
SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice
SEE: Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice
Bale hits back at media critics after 'parasite' jab
Bale hits back at media critics after 'parasite' jab
Roopa Ganguly demands Prez Rule in WB over killings
Roopa Ganguly demands Prez Rule in WB over killings
Ties not normal, work in progress: Jaishankar on China
Ties not normal, work in progress: Jaishankar on China
Adani highest bidder for Bengal's Tajpur deep-sea port
Adani highest bidder for Bengal's Tajpur deep-sea port

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Gujarat Titans launch anthem 'Aava De'

SEE: Gujarat Titans launch anthem 'Aava De'

IPL 2022: Watch out for these TOP 5 batters

IPL 2022: Watch out for these TOP 5 batters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances