Game 8 of IPL 2022 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings fans celebrate the team's victory performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

KKR has won one game and lost another.

PBKS won their opening game against RCB.

So, who will win today?

Time to vote!