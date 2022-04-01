News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Bird? A Plane? No, It's Bravo!

A Bird? A Plane? No, It's Bravo!

By Rediff Cricket
April 01, 2022 10:30 IST
Please click on the images to view Dwayne Bravo in full flight.

 

IMAGE: On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, overtaking Lasith Malinga.

 

IMAGE: When he had Lucknow Super Kings's Deepak Hooda caught by Ravindra Jadeja in the deep, CSK's man for all seasons, who was level with Malinga The Slinga at 170 wickets, went ahead with 171 wickets.

 

IMAGE: Malinga achieved his feat in 122 games at an average of 19.79. Bravo, who doesn't bowl with the same frequency as Malinga did in his 11 seasons for the Mumbai Indians, took 152 games to eclipse the Sri Lankan pace legend at an average of 24.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
