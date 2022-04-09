News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?

Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?

By Rediff Cricket
April 09, 2022 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda batted together, putting on 23 runS against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Much has been said about the 'frayed' relationship between Lucknow Super Giants all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

There was bad blood between Hooda and Krunal when they were Baroda team-mates.

Back in January 2021, Hooda left the Baroda squad's bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accusing Captain Krunal of bullying and using abusive language in front of team-mates.

Hooda stated that Pandya was trying to 'pull me down' and 'threatening' his place in the Baroda team after which Hooda was suspended for the entire season.

He left Baroda and joined Rajasthan, where he enjoyed good success and earned a call-up to the India team.

As fate would have it, both players are now back as team-mates, this time for IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

And going by their body language so far, it seems like they have buried the hatchet.

Both players were seen hugging each other during their opening game against the Gujarat Titans, and now Hooda has gone a step ahead and said, 'Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG.'

Ahead of LSG's game against the Delhi Capitals, Hooda told the Dainik Jagran, 'We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past. We both are playing for the same team and our goals are the same,' Hooda added.

By the looks of it, LSG Team Mentor Gautam Gambhir -- a no-nonsense character -- has done a good job in ensuring the duo keep it professional for the franchise. They batted together against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, putting on a 23-run stand, before Krunal and Ayush Badoni LSG home.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Chahal Says Player Hung Him From...
SEE: Chahal Says Player Hung Him From...
Coach Bond's advice for Mumbai Indians' bowlers
Coach Bond's advice for Mumbai Indians' bowlers
What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?
What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?
Laskhar local commander killed in encounter in JK
Laskhar local commander killed in encounter in JK
Why bahubali Shahabuddin's wife wants to leave Siwan
Why bahubali Shahabuddin's wife wants to leave Siwan
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
Nadiya Sarguroh's Tandoori Chicken
Nadiya Sarguroh's Tandoori Chicken

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!

Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!

Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances