Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda batted together, putting on 23 runS against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Much has been said about the 'frayed' relationship between Lucknow Super Giants all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya.

There was bad blood between Hooda and Krunal when they were Baroda team-mates.

Back in January 2021, Hooda left the Baroda squad's bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accusing Captain Krunal of bullying and using abusive language in front of team-mates.

Hooda stated that Pandya was trying to 'pull me down' and 'threatening' his place in the Baroda team after which Hooda was suspended for the entire season.

He left Baroda and joined Rajasthan, where he enjoyed good success and earned a call-up to the India team.

As fate would have it, both players are now back as team-mates, this time for IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

And going by their body language so far, it seems like they have buried the hatchet.

Both players were seen hugging each other during their opening game against the Gujarat Titans, and now Hooda has gone a step ahead and said, 'Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG.'

Ahead of LSG's game against the Delhi Capitals, Hooda told the Dainik Jagran, 'We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past. We both are playing for the same team and our goals are the same,' Hooda added.

By the looks of it, LSG Team Mentor Gautam Gambhir -- a no-nonsense character -- has done a good job in ensuring the duo keep it professional for the franchise. They batted together against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, putting on a 23-run stand, before Krunal and Ayush Badoni LSG home.