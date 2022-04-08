News
'Drunk' RCB player hung Chahal from 15th floor!

By Rediff Cricket
April 08, 2022 13:29 IST
Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed how he had a narrow escape after a 'drunk' Royal Challengers Bangalore player hung him from the the 15th floor balcony of a hotel during IPL 2013.

Chahal, who was then playing for the Mumbai Indians, refused to name the player, but pointed out that even the slightest mistake would have cost him his life.

'Very few people know my story, I haven't told anyone about it. This was an incident from 2013, when I was playing for the Mumbai Indians and we had a match in Bengaluru, after which there was a get together. There was a player who was quite drunk, I won't name him,' Chahal told team-mates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair in a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals on Twitter.

'He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me 'Yuzi come here'. He took me outside and he hung me on the balcony. My hands were around his neck.'

'Imagine if I had I lost my grip because we were on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people came there and they controlled the situation.'

'I kind of fainted, I was given water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. This was one incident where I felt I had a narrow escape.'

'Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would have fallen down from the 15th floor.'

 
Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

