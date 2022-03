Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans had a sensational start to IPL 2022. As Lucknow Super Giants wickets fell, Shubman Gill's stunner stood out.

Evin Lewis was dismissed for just 10 runs by Varun Aaron after Shubman Gill took a sensational catch while running towards the boundary.

Gill kept his eye on the ball and plucked a brilliant catch.

The ball went high and everyone was wondering if any fielder could reach there. But Gill did!