When Shelly Met Jaddu!

IMAGE: Saurashtra cricket stars Sheldon Jackson, left, and Ravindra Jadeja are all smiles after the IPL 2022 seasonopener between their two IPL sides, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Photograph: Sheldon Jackson/Twitter

Sheldon Jackson played his first IPL game in five years for the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and what a stunning game it was for him.

Sheldon kept wickets so well that he had both Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh applaud his glovework against the Chennai Super Kings.

Sheldon has been part of the Saurashtra team since playing age-group cricket where he shared the dressing room with future Indian cricket stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

Though his international commitments keeps Jadeja away from playing domestic cricket for Saurashtra these days, his pleasure meeting a mate from Rajkot was apparent.

'What a player you're just amazing in what you do @imjadeja,' Shelly tweeted alongside a pic with the CSK captain after Saturday's game at the Wankhede.