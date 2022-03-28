When Shelly Met Jaddu!

Sheldon Jackson played his first IPL game in five years for the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and what a stunning game it was for him.
Sheldon kept wickets so well that he had both Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh applaud his glovework against the Chennai Super Kings.
Sheldon has been part of the Saurashtra team since playing age-group cricket where he shared the dressing room with future Indian cricket stars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.
Though his international commitments keeps Jadeja away from playing domestic cricket for Saurashtra these days, his pleasure meeting a mate from Rajkot was apparent.
'What a player you're just amazing in what you do @imjadeja,' Shelly tweeted alongside a pic with the CSK captain after Saturday's game at the Wankhede.