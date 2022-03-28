Bhuvi with his little princess

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his four-month-old daughter. Photograph: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Twitter

Bhuveshwar Kumar will be once again spearhead SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling this season.

While taking time out from practice, Bhuvi has one thing on his mind -- his little baby girl. And on Monday, the 32-year-old cricketer tweeted a picture of himself with his daughter, captioning it with heart emojis.

Bhuvi and wife Nupur had their first child on November 24, 2021.

The fast bowler was signed by SRH for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million) at the auction and lead the team's bowling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Pune on Tuesday.