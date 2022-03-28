News
Bhuvi with his little princess

Bhuvi with his little princess

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2022 15:37 IST
IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his four-month-old daughter. Photograph: Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Twitter

Bhuveshwar Kumar will be once again spearhead SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling this season.

While taking time out from practice, Bhuvi has one thing on his mind -- his little baby girl. And on Monday, the 32-year-old cricketer tweeted a picture of himself with his daughter, captioning it with heart emojis.

Bhuvi and wife Nupur had their first child on November 24, 2021.

The fast bowler was signed by SRH for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million) at the auction and lead the team's bowling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Pune on Tuesday.

 
Rediff Cricket
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
Azhar-Dada Watch Punjab Slay RCB
High Point: Jackson's 'Keeping!
IPL 2022

Punjab Kings' WAGs Add Glamour

IPL 2022 Remembers Shane Warne

