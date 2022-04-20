News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Du Plessis calls for consistency from RCB top-order

Du Plessis calls for consistency from RCB top-order

Last updated on: April 20, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of RCB's Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell scored 23 off just 11 balls before being dismissed.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of RCB's Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell scored 23 off just 11 balls before being dismissed. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved up to second place in the Indian Premier League with their fifth win in seven matches on Tuesday and skipper Faf du Plessis said they can get even better with a little more contribution from the top order.

 

Bangalore have made it to three IPL finals without ever lifting the trophy but are mounting a strong campaign for a maiden title under new captain du Plessis.

The former South Africa skipper led by example on Tuesday with his 96 off 64 balls setting up an 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

With no clear front runner, du Plessis expected the playoff race to only get hotter and said Bangalore could not afford to relax.

"It's going to be a scramble towards the end," the 37-year-old said after collecting the man-of-the-match trophy.

"We need to make sure we improve in every game that we play, and I feel like we are doing that.

"And I still feel that we can get better."

Dinesh Karthik (DK) and Shahbaz Ahmed have excelled in the middle order but du Plessis said one of their top four batsmen must carry on until the final overs.

"The game of Twenty20 has changed a lot but that has not changed," the opener said.

"As long as one guy bats through and anchors the innings, we have not done that consistently.

"Luckily we have DK in the form of his life and Shahbaz in amazing form, that saved us a little bit ..."

Du Plessis, Bangalore's leading scorer this season, fell short of his maiden IPL hundred once again but did not expect to wait too much longer.

"I feel it is around the corner," he said.

"I was hungry for some runs. I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me. I went through my own process and blueprint for scoring runs." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal
Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal
Kohli's Golden Duck Sets Twitter Abuzz
Kohli's Golden Duck Sets Twitter Abuzz
Why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup
Why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup
PIL seeks contempt action against Uddhav, Raut
PIL seeks contempt action against Uddhav, Raut
Why This Eco Grad Set Up A Tea Stall
Why This Eco Grad Set Up A Tea Stall
3rd Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Elgar case
3rd Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Elgar case
Modi will not accompany UK PM on his Gujarat visit
Modi will not accompany UK PM on his Gujarat visit

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf

Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances