Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

By Rediff Cricket
April 20, 2022 10:32 IST
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, whose film KGF 2 has grossed Rs 200 crores in just 5 days, were at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, night. Photographs: RCB/Twitter
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore had some special support in the house when they faced the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Donning RCB jerseys, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were all smiles while Faf du Plessis piled on the runs against LSG.

'We've got some special guests supporting RCB tonight,' RCB posted on Instagram alongside the photos.

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt with the KGF 2 producers.

Raveena and Sanjay starred in KGF 2, which KGF 2 has grossed a record Rs 200 crores in just 5 days after it released on April 14.

What an interesting way to promote their latest film!

 

Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
