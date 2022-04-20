Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore had some special support in the house when they faced the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.
Donning RCB jerseys, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were all smiles while Faf du Plessis piled on the runs against LSG.
'We've got some special guests supporting RCB tonight,' RCB posted on Instagram alongside the photos.
Raveena and Sanjay starred in KGF 2, which KGF 2 has grossed a record Rs 200 crores in just 5 days after it released on April 14.
What an interesting way to promote their latest film!