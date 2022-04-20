Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

The last time we spotted Athiya Shetty at a Lucknow Super Giants game, LSG Skipper K L Rahul was out for a golden duck, bowled by a zinger from Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult.

We didn't see Athiya at LSG's game against the Mumbai Indians when her beau scored a scintillating hundred and celebrated in his unique style.

The day after she wished Rahul on his 30th birthday, the actress traveled from her South Mumbai home to the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai to watch him in action against his first franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Athiya appeared in good spirits when Rahul produced a brilliant fielding effort to dismiss RCB Opener Anuj Rawat.

Alas, when he came out to bat, Athiya's joy was short lived.

Chasing 182 to win, LSG lost their in-form captain who was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 30 off 24 balls.

RCB pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood (4/25) then picked two wickets upfront and two at the fag end as RCB restricted LSG to 163 for eight to register their fifth win of the season.