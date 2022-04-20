News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal

Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal

By Rediff Cricket
April 20, 2022 07:53 IST
Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

The last time we spotted Athiya Shetty at a Lucknow Super Giants game, LSG Skipper K L Rahul was out for a golden duck, bowled by a zinger from Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult.

We didn't see Athiya at LSG's game against the Mumbai Indians when her beau scored a scintillating hundred and celebrated in his unique style.

The day after she wished Rahul on his 30th birthday, the actress traveled from her South Mumbai home to the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai to watch him in action against his first franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Athiya appeared in good spirits when Rahul produced a brilliant fielding effort to dismiss RCB Opener Anuj Rawat.

 

Athiya Shetty

Alas, when he came out to bat, Athiya's joy was short lived.

Chasing 182 to win, LSG lost their in-form captain who was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 30 off 24 balls.

RCB pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood (4/25) then picked two wickets upfront and two at the fag end as RCB restricted LSG to 163 for eight to register their fifth win of the season.

Rediff Cricket
