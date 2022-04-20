Kohli's Golden Duck Sets Twitter Abuzz

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli's lean patch in IPL 2022 continued on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as he was dismissed on a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After LSG Skipper K L Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl, RCB lost two wickets in the first over of the game to Dushmantha Chameera.

On the fifth ball of the Sri Lankan pacer's over, opening batter Anuj Rawat departed to a fine Rahul catch.

Chameera's final ball silenced the crowd by dismissing Kohli for a golden duck.

The former RCB skipper tried to nudge the delivery towards the third man boundary, but ended up giving an easy catch to Deepak Hooda at point.

Kohli was in disbelief and puzzled by his shot selection. A wry smile accompanied his return to the RCB dugout.

After seven games in IPL 2022, Kohli has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83. Keven Pietersen, Kohli's former RCB team-mate, returning to the Star Sports commentary team, is sure that the great man's run of bad luck (he has been run out twice this season!) will end and he will be back to being the Virat we know.

