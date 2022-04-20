News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's Golden Duck Sets Twitter Abuzz

Kohli's Golden Duck Sets Twitter Abuzz

By Rediff Cricket
April 20, 2022 08:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Virat Kohli's lean patch in IPL 2022 continued on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, as he was dismissed on a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After LSG Skipper K L Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl, RCB lost two wickets in the first over of the game to Dushmantha Chameera.

On the fifth ball of the Sri Lankan pacer's over, opening batter Anuj Rawat departed to a fine Rahul catch.

Chameera's final ball silenced the crowd by dismissing Kohli for a golden duck.

The former RCB skipper tried to nudge the delivery towards the third man boundary, but ended up giving an easy catch to Deepak Hooda at point.

Kohli was in disbelief and puzzled by his shot selection. A wry smile accompanied his return to the RCB dugout.

After seven games in IPL 2022, Kohli has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83. Keven Pietersen, Kohli's former RCB team-mate, returning to the Star Sports commentary team, is sure that the great man's run of bad luck (he has been run out twice this season!) will end and he will be back to being the Virat we know.

His dismissal and his expression after getting out got Twitter talking and here are some of the tweets:

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup
Why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup
'Love doing life with you'
'Love doing life with you'
IPL PIX: Hazlewood shines as RCB down Lucknow
IPL PIX: Hazlewood shines as RCB down Lucknow
Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal
Dejected Athiya After Rahul's Dismissal
BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Sukhoi
BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Sukhoi
'72% mosques in Mumbai stop morning loudspeaker use'
'72% mosques in Mumbai stop morning loudspeaker use'
NSA imposed on two accused in Khargone violence
NSA imposed on two accused in Khargone violence

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB

PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB

McCoy Does Allu Arjun Proud

McCoy Does Allu Arjun Proud

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances