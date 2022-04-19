News
Gavaskar on why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup

Gavaskar on why India must pick Karthik for T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 19, 2022 16:37 IST
'So what I am saying is don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing.'

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik has produced effective knocks of 32, 14, 44, 7, 34 and 66 with an astonishing strike-rate of 209.57 in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Impressed with the way Dinesh Karthik is making his bat talk in IPL 2022, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter can play the role of a finisher for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup later this year.

 

Karthik has been in stunning form with the bat for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has produced effective knocks of 32, 14, 44, 7, 34 and 66 with an astonishing strike-rate of 209.57. By remaining unbeaten in five of the six innings, he is averaging 197.00.

"He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. So what I am saying is don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Karthik's best this season came (66 not out from 34 balls) against Delhi Capitals in their last outing when he took on the experienced Mustafizur Rahman and Indian left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed with his fantastic strokeplay to power them to a match-winning 189/5.

RCB won the match by 16 runs and Karthik was adjudged the player of the match.

"He's just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He's doing it for his team. He's doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the World Cup (in October-November)," Gavaskar added.

A veteran of 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, the 36-year-old last played for India in the heartbreaking semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC World Cup in 2019.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

