Turning Points: David let off, DC fielding

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant puts down a catch to hand Devald Brevis a reprieve. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals were in some bother even before they took the field, defending a sluggish 159 on being asked to bat first.

DC would have expected their bowling attack to fire on all cylinders, but that was not be as the Mumbai Indians got off to a flier.

Ishan Kishan in particular was a man on a mission. He took little time to find his range and he toyed with Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav. Along with Devald Brevis, he posted a 50-run stand.

Once Kishan was dismissed in the 12th over by Kuldeep Yadav, MI fans -- and RCB fans, since Royal Challengers Bangalore's entry into the IPL 2022 play-offs depended on a Mumbai win -- hoped for a miracle and that is what they got.

In the 15th over, following Brevis' wicket, Delhi Captain Rishabh Pant decided not to review a caught behind appeal against new batter Tim David when he was on a duck. DRS showed a nick.

The Singaporean eventually scored 34 runs in 11 deliveries, which turned out to be the knockout blow for the Delhi Capitals.

What was also unacceptable were the number of DC misfields that allowed MI plenty of easy runs. Pant dropped a sitter to grant Brevis a life when he was on 25. The South African teenager went on to score 37 off 33 balls.

Shardul Thakur's misfielding at the boundary and in-field made life easy for MI to get home by 8 wickets, with four balls to spare.