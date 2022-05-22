Top Performers: Bumrah, Kishan, David

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3 for 25 at the Wankhede stadium in the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game, May 21, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

On winning the toss, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma inserted Delhi Capitals to bat.

And what a dream start it was!

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice inside the Powerplay -- he first had Mitchell Marsh caught behind for a golden duck, with the Aussie edging one that moved away after hitting the ball on good length and an over later, had Prithvi Shaw glove a bouncer he was trying to evade -- to have Delhi tottering at 37 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay overs.

He then came on to bowl at the death, giving just 8 runs, including a six by Rovman Powell in the 17th over, before striking the big blow in the final over of his spell. He had Powell play the yorker onto his stumps.

Bumrah's two wickets up front saw DC struggle to recover and Powell's wicket at the backend meant that Delhi would fall short of their expected total by at least 20 runs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Tim David made most of a reprieve off the first ball he faced, to score 34 off 11 and take MI to victory's doorstep. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 160 for victory, Mumbai got off to a stellar start. Ishan Kishan didn't let Rohit's early wicket affect him as he went about his business finding runs through cover, through sweep shots on the leg side, top edges, heaves down the ground.

The runs kept flowing off Kishan's bat with ease -- when there was no ball to be hit to the boundary, the singles and twos quickly compensated for the lack of big shots.

On his dismissal out came Tilak Varma who was content with rotating the strike, but once Tim David made his way to the crease, Mumbai were all but headed home.

David received a 'life' when he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, but the Delhi skipper didn't take the DRS, ball tracking later indicated that David was out.

The Singapore cricketer got off the mark with a six, that was enough motivation as he kept clobbering Anrich Nortje, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed for the biggies that included bludgeoning the ball straight over the bowler for a six or pulling the ball for fours.

David was eventually out for 34, but he had done the job of helping Mumbai finish on a high and eliminate DC from the IPL.

Had it not been for Kishan's free-flowing batting up front and then David's smashing sixes all over the park, MI would not have knocked out DC.