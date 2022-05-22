News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit a 'minor adjustment' away from regaining form

Rohit a 'minor adjustment' away from regaining form

Source: PTI
May 22, 2022 12:08 IST
'A lot of things that I wanted to do didn't happen. I am very disappointed with my season.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma endured his worst IPL season, failing to score a single half-century while aggregating 248 runs, at an average of 19.14 and strike rate of 120.17, in 14 outings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that a lot of things did not go his way with the bat, but he won’t lose sleep over his "disappointing" season as he is just a "minor adjustment" away from regaining form.

 

Rohit endured his worst IPL season, failing to score a single half-century for the first time since his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008. The swashbuckling opener aggregated just 248 runs, at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17, in 14 outings.

"A lot of things that I wanted to do didn't happen. I am very disappointed with my season. But this has happened with me earlier as well, so it's not something I am going through for the first time," said Rohit, after Mumbai Indians ended their campaign in IPL 2022 with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday.

"I know cricket doesn't end here; there is a lot of cricket ahead, so I need to take care of the mental aspect and think about how I can return to form and perform.

"It's only a minor adjustment and I will try to work on that whenever there is some time off," he added.

The most successful team in the IPL, Mumbai Indians ended up last in the 10-team league this year. After starting their campaign with eight consecutive losses, they scored four wins in the second half of the season.

"It was a bit of a disappointing season for us as we couldn't execute our plans at the start of the tournament. And we know that in tournaments like the IPL you have to build that momentum.

"Initially, when we kept losing games one after another, that was a difficult time. For us what was important was to make sure that whatever we had planned; we came out and tried those things. It didn't happen exactly the way we wanted to."

The India skipper said the players, perhaps, struggled to adjust to the new team dynamics.

"But it happens sometimes when you have a new team as some players take some time to understand their roles. Certain guys were playing for the first time for this franchise.

"And they play different roles when they play for their country, for their state, or in different leagues. And when they come here, they get different roles. So it takes a little time to get adjusted."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
