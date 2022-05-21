IPL PIX: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the ongoing IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell put on a 50-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah snapped three wickets as Mumbai Indians produced a clinical bowling display to restrict Delhi Capitals to 159 for seven in their last IPL match, despite Rovman Powell's fighting 34-ball 43.

Opting to field, MI bowlers, led by Bumrah (3/25) left DC tottering at 50 for four in 8.4 overs but Powell and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 off 33 balls) shared 75 off 44 balls to rescue the innings and take them to a decent total in their must-win match.

Daniel Sams (1/30) and Riley Mereditch (0/9 in 2 overs) bowled well as did the spin duo of Mayank Markande (1/26) and Hrithik Shooken (0/34). Ramandeep Singh (2/29 in 2 overs) also managed to scalp two wickets.

Returning to the team after recovering from a bout of typhoid, Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch as he pulled Sams across the mid-wicket boundary and then danced down the track to send the bowler over long-off for a maximum.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for his side. Photograph: BCCI

However, Sams produced the first breakthrough when he had David Warner caught by Bumrah at short third man.

Bumrah then turned the heat as he first found the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh with Rohit Sharma taking a low catch and then returned to sent back Shaw with an unplayable bouncer.

IMAGE: Rovman Powell top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 43 off 34 balls. Photograph: BCCI

It was time for Markande to shine next as Sarfaraz Khan nicked one outside the off-stump to see DC slump to 50 for four in ninth over.

With Shokeen and Markande bowling in tandum, DC scored their lowest total at the halfway mark this season -- 55 for four.

While Pant dropped anchor, Powell exploded in the 12th over, smashing Shokeen for two maximums and a four to pick up 20 runs.

Markande was next in line as Powell deposited him over long-off, before MI conceded a bye four. MI were also sloppy on the field with Tilak Varma and Bumrah's misfields giving two fours to DC.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant smashes a four on his way to 39 runs off 33 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Meredith bowled a tight over, conceding just two. Rohit's decison to give an over to Ramandeep seemed to have backfired as he bowled three wides and conceded a six and a four before taking Pant's wicket in his final ball.

Powell then pulled Bumrah over deep square leg, while Axar Patel (19 not out) produced a timely six off Sams.

However, Bumrah produced his trademark toe-crushing yorker to disturb the timbers of Powell and nearly had another wicket, only if Dewald Brevis could have held on to a one-handed catch.

Ramandeep took a wicket in the final over which yielded 11 runs