I am not afraid of failure: Kuldeep

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Having decimated KKR in the first leg, Kuldeep Yadav took another four wickets against his old team to inch closer towards the Purple Cap with 17 scalps, which is currently one less than Yuzvedra Chahal.

For Kuldeep, the fear of failure is no more there in him.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve. I don't get scared of failing now," the left-arm wrist spinner said.

Once Khaleel is back from injury, we will have an idea of a set XI: Pant



DC skipper Rishabh Pant was always confident that once they take the game deep, there was no way they won't win against KKR but he also believed that once Khaleel Ahmed is back from his hamstring injury, they will have a settled XI.

"We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it.

"We haven't thought (about this as the best XI) as hundred percent. Khaleel got injured and that was a forced change, once he is back then we will have our best XI."

Pant made it clear that Rovman Powell is being seen as a finisher.

"We see him (Powell) as a finisher but like today when we lost too many wickets, he has to come up and do the job."

"We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time. We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve," he added.