When Lankan Legends Meet

IMAGE: Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara during their respective IPL teams's training sessions. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were formidable forces in world cricket in their playing days.

Mahela scored 11,814 Test runs (149 Tests at an average of 49.8) and 12,650 ODI runs (448 ODIs at an average of 33.4). Sanga scored 12,400 Test runs (134 Tests at an average of 57.4) and 14,234 ODI runs (404 ODIs at an average of 42).

They have been good friends off the pitch as well and invested in the famed Ministry of Crab restaurant chain created by the Sri Lankan chef-entrepreneur Dharshan Munidasa.

Jayawardene is, of course, the head coach of the Mumbai Indians while Sanga is the director of cricket and head coach at the Rajasthan Royals.

Their teams will clash at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 2.

'SLEGENDS assemble. Here's an image that'll take you straight back to your childhood,' Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram post.

Gee guys, chill! Mahela and Sanga are not old! Childhood indeed!