IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs Punjab Kings

March 27, 2022 21:37 IST
Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

 

Faf

IMAGE: Bromance between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88 while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.

A true masterclass by seasoned batsmen takes us to the first 200+ score in the IPL 2022. Faf Du Plessis steady innings took RCB to a great start.

Virat Kohli proved to be the ideal wingman as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking and keeping the heat on the Punjab bowlers.

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthikchipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Dinesh Karthik stepped in with an impressive cameo in the final overs to take the final score to 205, leaving Punjab with a mountain to climb in their run chase.

Rahul Chahar

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar celebrates the wicket of Anuj Rawat. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece.

