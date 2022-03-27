IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RCB vs Punjab Kings

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.
Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88 while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.
A true masterclass by seasoned batsmen takes us to the first 200+ score in the IPL 2022. Faf Du Plessis steady innings took RCB to a great start.
Virat Kohli proved to be the ideal wingman as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking and keeping the heat on the Punjab bowlers.
Dinesh Karthik stepped in with an impressive cameo in the final overs to take the final score to 205, leaving Punjab with a mountain to climb in their run chase.
For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece.