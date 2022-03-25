News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

Good Morning Captain 'Rockstar'

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2022 12:49 IST
Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja is all smiles

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's new Captain Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

It's a new dawn in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed on the captain's armband to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday and it's only apt that we have a picture of the new captain at a training session on Friday.

'RRRockstar M♾rning! #Yellove #WhistlePodu @imjadeja' CSK tweeted.

Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings since the IPL's inception in 2008.

On being annointed captain, Jadeja conceded that he has big boots to fill.

'Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him,' Jadeja said in his first remarks after taking charge.

His first game as skipper will be at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday evening when the IPL 2021 champions take on last year's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022's season opener encounter.

 
