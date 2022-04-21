News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

By Rediff Cricket
April 21, 2022 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik posted this sweet picture of Dipika Pallikal, the squash ace, and their twins Kabir and Zian. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Facebook
 

Dinesh Karthik is in the form of his life, piling on the runs and scripting winning tales for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this IPL 2022 season.

What DK misses is sharing the success with his young family. DK and his wife squash ace Dipika Pallikal have twin boys, Kabir and Zian, who were born in October.

Ever the family guy, DK posted a picture of Dipika and the boys, who turned 6 months in April, noting: 'There are some photos at which you look and keep smiling... Missing the fam', ending the message with a heart emoji.

The twins seems to be bringing DK luck and let's hope he rides it through the year with a recall to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Why can't you get a 100, Daddy?'
'Why can't you get a 100, Daddy?'
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
'Ponting's last-minute pep talk worked wonders'
How Delhi Capitals bounced back after Covid-19 setback
How Delhi Capitals bounced back after Covid-19 setback
WATCH Sindhu Do The Arabic Kuthu Dance
WATCH Sindhu Do The Arabic Kuthu Dance
Sarita, Sushma take bronze at Asian Championship
Sarita, Sushma take bronze at Asian Championship
Teen sensation Hooda named in Indian Badminton Team
Teen sensation Hooda named in Indian Badminton Team
Yogi wants special task force in Ayodhya in 100 days
Yogi wants special task force in Ayodhya in 100 days

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar

Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar

Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie

Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances