Game 49 of IPL 2021 will Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game at the Dubai cricket stadium starting 1930 IST tonight.

IMAGE: Knights all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has caught everyone's attention in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

KKR has won 5 of 12 games played.

SRH has won 2 of 11 games played.

Who will win tonight? KKR or SRH

Time to vote!