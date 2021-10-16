IPL 2021: After CSK Won...

After a miserable IPL 2020 season, which saw Chennai Super Kings in 7th place on the IPL points table, CSK achieved a magical turnaround in IPL 2021 to be crowned champions after the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15, 2021.

Please click on the images for a good look at CSK celebrations at the Dubai international cricket stadium after the final.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi can be spotted hugging Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad as Josh Hazlewood, right, looks delighted with the result.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Ngidi lifts Dwayne Bravo as Player Of The Match Faf du Plessis prepares to give Hazlewood a joyful punch.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Birthday boy Shardul Thakur grabs a stump with a thrilled Krishnappa Gowtham and an unemotional-as-always 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Moeen Ali wears a rare smile, Suresh Raina looks pleased as punch, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Bhagath Varma, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner party after the triumph.

Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Can you spot the winning skipper at the celebrations?

Like he has done after previous victories, Thala lets the boys celebrate while he hangs around at the margins marking the triumph with the CSK support staff whose contributions have been invaluable.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Children flock to their fathers's side for photographs to be treasured in the family album.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Years later, these children can tell their children where they were when their fathers won IPL title 4.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Gosh! Stephen Fleming can smile!

CSK's Mastermind, who has championed the team as head coach from 2009 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2021, takes a selfie with Robin Uthappa and Faf du Plessis.

Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: A photograph for the ages.

Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

