News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WATCH: Champion CSK Celebrations

WATCH: Champion CSK Celebrations

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2021 11:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: CSK's batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad with the IPL trophy as he enters the team hotel. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 

Be it Chennai, Mumbai or Dubai, trust Chennai Super Kings fans to make their team feel at home wherever they play.

The fans in yellow came out in numbers to welcome IPL 2021 Champions CSK at their team hotel, to celebrate their fourth IPL triumph.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Final by 27 runs in Dubai on Friday, October 15, 2021.

'I would love to thank the fans, wherever we have played, even when we were in South Africa, we have always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave for,' CSK Ca[tain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told the fans.

' Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully we'll be back in Chennai for the fans,' Dhoni added.

'Super Champions Celebrations at Whistles Kingdom!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni
If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni
IPL Final: 'Experience beats youth any day'
IPL Final: 'Experience beats youth any day'
IPL final: How MSD's CSK overpowered Morgan's KKR
IPL final: How MSD's CSK overpowered Morgan's KKR
'All issues sorted': Sidhu to remain Punjab Cong chief
'All issues sorted': Sidhu to remain Punjab Cong chief
Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...
Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...
Saurashtra's Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Saurashtra's Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Dravid set to take over as India coach after World Cup
Dravid set to take over as India coach after World Cup

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...

Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Wins MVP Race

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Wins MVP Race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances