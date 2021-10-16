WATCH: Champion CSK Celebrations

IMAGE: CSK's batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad with the IPL trophy as he enters the team hotel. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Be it Chennai, Mumbai or Dubai, trust Chennai Super Kings fans to make their team feel at home wherever they play.

The fans in yellow came out in numbers to welcome IPL 2021 Champions CSK at their team hotel, to celebrate their fourth IPL triumph.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Final by 27 runs in Dubai on Friday, October 15, 2021.

'I would love to thank the fans, wherever we have played, even when we were in South Africa, we have always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave for,' CSK Ca[tain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told the fans.

' Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully we'll be back in Chennai for the fans,' Dhoni added.

'Super Champions Celebrations at Whistles Kingdom!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.