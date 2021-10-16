A Memorable Birthday For Lord Shardul

IMAGE: Birthday boy Shardul Thakur with the IPL Trophy. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram



It was a memorable birthday for Shardul Thakur as he celebrated the special day with his Chennai Super Kings team-mates after winning a fourth IPL title.

Thakur, who turned 30 on Friday, October 15, cut the birthday cake in the dressing room after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL Final in Dubai.

CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni fed Thakur the first piece of cake before he left the youngsters to take over the celebrations.

The all-rounder, who has been dubbed 'Lord Shardul' on social media, had drinks poured on him before his face got the cake the smash treatment.

Dwayne Bravo delivered a special 'It's your birthday, it's your birthday' song.

'Go Shardhool... It's your B'day!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

'B'day + Championship! Double Dhool for Thakur,' CSK captioned the birthday boy's picture with the IPL trophy.