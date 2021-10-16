News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Memorable Birthday For Lord Shardul

A Memorable Birthday For Lord Shardul

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2021 12:08 IST
Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Birthday boy Shardul Thakur with the IPL Trophy. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 

It was a memorable birthday for Shardul Thakur as he celebrated the special day with his Chennai Super Kings team-mates after winning a fourth IPL title.

Thakur, who turned 30 on Friday, October 15, cut the birthday cake in the dressing room after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL Final in Dubai.

CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni fed Thakur the first piece of cake before he left the youngsters to take over the celebrations.

The all-rounder, who has been dubbed 'Lord Shardul' on social media, had drinks poured on him before his face got the cake the smash treatment.

Dwayne Bravo delivered a special 'It's your birthday, it's your birthday' song.

'Go Shardhool... It's your B'day!' CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

'B'day + Championship! Double Dhool for Thakur,' CSK captioned the birthday boy's picture with the IPL trophy.

 

Rediff Cricket
WATCH: Champion CSK Celebrations
Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win
IPL final: How MSD's CSK overpowered Morgan's KKR
Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win
The man who shot kabaddi video is 'Ravana': Pragya
'Sticky inflation may dent global equity sentiment'
WATCH: Champion CSK Celebrations
Dhoni says staying at CSK next year will depend on...

If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni

