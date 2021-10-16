Top Performer: Du Plessis Steals Show

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis en route his stunning 86 off 59 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings Opener Faf du Plessis didn't exactly light the Indian Premier League on fire with his batting this season.

However, he hit form and the opposition bowlers out of the park, when it mattered most -- in the Indian Premier League Final in Dubai on Friday.

Put in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Eoin Morgan at the toss, CSK Opener du Plessis and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaekwad started the innings briskly. Du Plessis anchored the innings with a range of strokeplay on exhibition after getting an early reprieve.

Be it a spinner or a pacer, du Plessis had a big score on his mind. With that intent, he hammered the ball all over the park.

Another feature of his batting on the day was his ability to mix the big hits with the quick scamper down the track for the singles and twos.

Du Plessis got to his half-century in the 11th over in which he hammered Lockie Ferguson for back-to-back boundaries before launching into him a huge six over long-off helps bring up his 50.

He went on to stitch two crucial half-century partnerships with Gaekwad at the top and then with Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali at the backend.

Although CSK lost Uthappa, nothing could hamper du Plessis's momentum who never took his foot off the pedal and eventually guided CSK to a massive 192/3.

Du Plessis's innings rightly saw him walk home with the Player of the Match Award.