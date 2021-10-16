News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performer: Du Plessis Steals Show

Top Performer: Du Plessis Steals Show

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 16, 2021 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Faf du Plessis bats en route his stunning 86 off 59 balls

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis en route his stunning 86 off 59 balls. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings Opener Faf du Plessis didn't exactly light the Indian Premier League on fire with his batting this season.

However, he hit form and the opposition bowlers out of the park, when it mattered most -- in the Indian Premier League Final in Dubai on Friday.

Put in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Eoin Morgan at the toss, CSK Opener du Plessis and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaekwad started the innings briskly. Du Plessis anchored the innings with a range of strokeplay on exhibition after getting an early reprieve.

Be it a spinner or a pacer, du Plessis had a big score on his mind. With that intent, he hammered the ball all over the park.

Another feature of his batting on the day was his ability to mix the big hits with the quick scamper down the track for the singles and twos.

Du Plessis got to his half-century in the 11th over in which he hammered Lockie Ferguson for back-to-back boundaries before launching into him a huge six over long-off helps bring up his 50.

He went on to stitch two crucial half-century partnerships with Gaekwad at the top and then with Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali at the backend.

Although CSK lost Uthappa, nothing could hamper du Plessis's momentum who never took his foot off the pedal and eventually guided CSK to a massive 192/3.

Du Plessis's innings rightly saw him walk home with the Player of the Match Award.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping
Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping
PIX: Chennai Super Kings trounce KKR for 4th IPL crown
PIX: Chennai Super Kings trounce KKR for 4th IPL crown
Harshal Patel sweeps IPL honours, including MVP
Harshal Patel sweeps IPL honours, including MVP
Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping
Turning Point: DK's Missed Stumping
If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni
If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni
Harshal Patel sweeps IPL honours, including MVP
Harshal Patel sweeps IPL honours, including MVP
IPL Final: 'Experience beats youth any day'
IPL Final: 'Experience beats youth any day'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL final: How MSD's CSK overpowered Morgan's KKR

IPL final: How MSD's CSK overpowered Morgan's KKR

If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni

If any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR: Dhoni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances