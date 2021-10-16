News
Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win

Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina Watch CSK Win

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2021 11:59 IST
Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni eagerly watched the IPL 2021 Final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai international stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Ziva's daddy and Sakshi's husband led the CSK to a fourth IPL title. Other CSK players's wives and daughters were anxious and eventually jubilant spectators at the game which Chennai won by 27 runs.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni at the IPL 2021 Final.
The lady laughing on the left is Jaya Bhardwaj, who CSK pacer Deepak Chahar proposed to after the game against the Punjab Kings on October 8, 2021.
All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Riva Solanki, Mrs Ravindra Jadeja, with their daughter Nidhyana.

 

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni, Amelie du Plessis and Gracia Raina.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chaudhary, Mrs Suresh Raina, and Imari Du Plessis, Mrs Faf, with their children Rio Raina and Zoey du Plessis.

Photographs curated by Anant/Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
Rediff Cricket
