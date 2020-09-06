IPL 2020: 'Raina will be back with CSK squad'

September 06, 2020 14:40 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina, who left the Chennai Super Kings' camp in UAE and flew back to India due to ‘personal reasons’, may make a return to the franchise feels former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta.

CSK are yet to announce replacements for Raina or Harbhajan Singh, Dasgupta said Raina might be back in the UAE to join the Yellow Army.

The left-hander, who is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. But Deep Dasgupta said that he will not be surprised if the franchise does not opt for a replacement.

“I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back,” Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo.

“I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh.”

Raina too has not ruled out his chances of a comeback. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Raina has been an integral part of the squad over the years and his loss would be a big setback for the team, which is already battling issues like COVID after two players and 13 support staff members contracted the virus.