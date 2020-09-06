SEE: Dhoni bowled!

September 06, 2020 12:35 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Quarantine days have ended for Chennai Super Kings, the last team to start training for IPL 2020 because of as many as 13 coronavirus cases in the CSK camp.

CSK players continued training at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, September 5.

The three time IPL champions shared a video of Day 2 of their training session.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was once again seen batting against the two CSK spinners, Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni, who smashed a massive six against Chawla on Day 1 of CSK's training session on Friday, was cleaned up by the leg-spinner on Day 2.

Chawla bowled a quicker one to the CSK captain which rattled his stumps.