How Narine can be effective for KKR

September 05, 2020 22:36 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine's former Indian Premier League captain Gautam Gambhir believes that the mystery spinner will be very effective for KKR provided if he gets a "bit of grip from the UAE surfaces" during the Indian Premier League starting September 19.

"If Sunil Narine gets a little grip from the UAE wickets, he will be very effective," Gambhir said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' about his former KKR teammate, who has been instrumental in their two title triumphs.

"For me, the most important thing is that when Sunil Narine is hiding the ball during his run-up, it will increase the difficulties for the batsmen. It will be difficult to find which ball will go away and which ball will come in.

"Because the later you see the ball in the hand, the more difficult it is for the batsmen."

Gambhir feels if Narine bowls at quicker pace he will be way more effective.

"Rashid Khan is so successful because of his pace and Sunil Narine has been successful when he has bowled quicker, it is a new thing we have seen and this might make him very successful in the IPL," the former India batsman said.

Narine is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders.