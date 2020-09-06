News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Watson ready to brush off rust before IPL

Watson ready to brush off rust before IPL

By Rediff Cricket
September 06, 2020 09:44 IST
Shane Watson is all smiles at a Chennai Super Kings training session on Saturday

IMAGE: Shane Watson is all smiles at a Chennai Super Kings training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Watson/Twitter

Shane Watson couldn't contain his excitement as he hit the nets with his Chennai Super Kings team-mates.

CSK began training on Friday, September 4, after clearing a third round of testing for the virus.

 

'How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!!' exclaimed the Australian all-rounder.

'It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go,' Watson tweeted.

The 39 year old has scored 953 runs and taken 6 wickets in 32 games for CSK -- notching up his highest score of 117 not out in the 2018 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Rediff Cricket
