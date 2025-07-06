Inspired by Gill, Suryavanshi targets 200 next

'I will try to make 200 in the next match. Next time, I will try to play full fifty overs. The more I make runs, the better it will be for my team.'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the fastest and youngest batter to register a hundred in Youth ODIs.

IMAGE: Fourteen-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first century in Under-19 One-Day Internationals, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England, in Worcester, on Saturday. Photograph: Matthew Childs

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi said he was inspired watching Shubman Gill carry on nonchalantly after scoring a hundred in the second Test against England and wants to emulate India’s Test skipper.

Suryavanshi scored a sparkling 143 off just 78 balls to become the fastest and youngest batter to register a hundred in Youth ODIs during India Under-19's fourth match against England on Saturday at Worcester.

"I got a lot of inspiration from him (Gill) because I saw the game. After making 100 and 200, he didn't leave the game and took the team ahead," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by the BCCI on its X account.

The 14-year-old was referring to Gill's twin centuries in the ongoing Birmingham Test in which he scored 269 and 161 to bury England in an avalanche of runs.

India’s Under-19 squad was at Edgbaston watching Gill's construction of an epic double hundred.

"I will try to make 200 in the next match. Next time, I will try to play full fifty overs. The more I make runs, the better it will be for my team," Suryavanshi said.

"I will try to play the whole game in the next game. I will focus on that," he added.

Suryavanshi got out in the 28th over after milking 219 runs along with fellow centurion Vihan Malhotra.

The left-hander said he could have batted for more overs had he shown some more caution.

"I could have batted a bit longer because I had a lot of time. After that (his dismissal), there were 20 overs left. So I could have made it longer.

“There was a shot (to which he got out) that I couldn't give my 100 percent; that's why I couldn't do it."

However, Suryavanshi said he was not aware of the records he created until he returned to the dressing room.

"I didn't know that I had created a record after making 100. Our team manager Ankit Sir told me that I have created a record. Everyone congratulated me.

"I am happy that I have done something good for the team. I will talk to my family and friends.”