Suryavanshi's record ton 'makes Bihar and India proud'

Suryavanshi's record ton 'makes Bihar and India proud'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 05, 2025 23:23 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari lavished praise on young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the batter smashed a blistering century in just 52 balls in the fourth Under-19 ODI against England on Saturday.

Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the record books by setting a new world record for the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said that Vaibhav, who is just 14 years old, has made both Bihar and India proud. He added that the record-breaking century is only the beginning of a promising journey.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only brought glory to the state but has also made the entire nation proud. Achieving such a milestone at such a young age is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and mental strength. On behalf of the entire Bihar cricket fraternity, we congratulate Vaibhav and wish him a bright future," said Rakesh, as quoted in a BCA press release.

 

"This is just the beginning. Vaibhav's century is the first of many records yet to be broken. With the kind of talent and determination he possesses, we believe he will continue to rewrite the history of cricket in the years to come," he added.

The left-handed batter delivered a dominant performance, scoring 143 runs off 78 balls, including 13 fours and 10 sixes. He broke the previous record held by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had scored a century in 53 balls. Vaibhav surpassed the milestone by reaching his ton in just 52 balls, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes on the way to the record.

Vaibhav reached his century in the 19th over of the Indian innings, displaying remarkable confidence and composure at the crease. His commanding play kept the bowlers under constant pressure, reflecting his mental toughness and deep understanding of the game.

Rakesh Tiwari also reaffirmed the Bihar Cricket Association’s commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

"The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to providing opportunities and support for budding talents like Vaibhav. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other young players in the state. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to reach new heights in the world of cricket," he said.

Vaibhav is currently the leading run-getter of the series by a wide margin, having scored 322 runs in four matches at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 198.76, including one century and one fifty.

