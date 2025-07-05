HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Gill put India in command of Edgbaston Test

How Gill put India in command of Edgbaston Test

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 05, 2025 23:43 IST

x

Shubman Gill dazzled with another century, then Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj tore into England’s top order

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his 150 runs. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India were closing on an emphatic series-levelling win in the second Test against England on Saturday as the hosts stumbled to 72-3 at the close on day four chasing an unlikely victory target of 608.

After India captain Shubman Gill had scored another masterful century at Edgbaston, India fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj blew away England's top order.

England lost Zak Crawley for a duck when the opener edged Siraj to backward point and Ben Duckett (25) was bowled off an inside edge from Deep that broke the top of his middle stump.

 

Joe Root

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates Joe Root’s wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India wasted two reviews but did not let up and picked up the crucial wicket of Joe Root when Deep broke through his defence with a delivery that seamed away and hit off stump.

Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15) were at the crease at stumps, with England needing 536 runs to complete by far the largest successful run chase in test history.

After his first-innings double century (269), Gill raced to 161 off 162 deliveries to amass 430 runs in the match and sit second behind England's Graham Gooch (456 against India in 1990) for the most runs by a batter in a single test.

Shubman Gill, Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir congratulates Shubman Gill. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Gill's knock took him past compatriot Sunil Gavaskar's 344 runs in a Test against the West Indies in 1971 to make the Indian record his own.

After Gill lost his vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65) following a 110-run partnership, Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease and they continued to tire out England's bowlers.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Pant had entertained the crowd with his extravagant shots to all corners of the ground and he lost his bat on two occasions when it slipped out of his gloves.

He punished the England bowlers after being dropped on 10 but the second time he lost his bat, which landed at mid-wicket, he gave Duckett an easy catch at long off.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja walk back. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Just as in the first innings -- where Gill and Jadeja shared a 203-run stand -- they frustrated the England bowlers with a 175-run partnership.

Jadeja (69 not out) played slowly at first but once Gill got to his hundred, the pair cut loose and India added 123 runs after tea.

Gill finished with 13 fours and eight sixes, earning a reprieve when Pope lost the ball in the sun's glare when a catch went up to fine leg.

Shoaib Bashir finally dismissed Gill when a shot lobbed up in the air for an easy caught and bowled.

The crowd expected an immediate declaration but Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar walked out to bat as chants of 'Boring, boring India' rang out around Edgbaston.

Jadeja also constantly looked to the pavilion at the end of every over until Gill called his side in, leaving England with a mountain to climb.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory
PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory
India hit new landmark at Edgbaston!
India hit new landmark at Edgbaston!
Kohli pats Gill: You deserve all of this
Kohli pats Gill: You deserve all of this
Rollicking Gill Joins League of Legends
Rollicking Gill Joins League of Legends
Another day, another record for Pant
Another day, another record for Pant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries That Read The Most

webstory image 2

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

VIDEOS

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20 years for 'Victory Rally'0:20

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20...

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

Bahuda Yatra: Lakhs of devotees throng Rath Yatra in Puri0:41

Bahuda Yatra: Lakhs of devotees throng Rath Yatra in Puri

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD