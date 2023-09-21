News
Injured South Africa pace duo Nortje, Magala out of World Cup

Last updated on: September 21, 2023 13:05 IST
IMAGE: Fast bowler Anrich Nortje experienced lower back spasms during the second ODI against Australia earlier this month and underwent specialist assessments and scans. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa's pace duo Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Thursday.

"Nortje has a suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery," said CSA in a media release.

 

The 29-year-old seamer experienced lower back spasms during the second One-Day International against Australia earlier this month and underwent specialist assessments and scans.

Magala was part of the recent white-ball tour against Australia and was given every opportunity for a full recovery and participation.

Ultimately it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team.

South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter has brought in all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seam bowler Lizaad Williams in the finalised World Cup 15-player squad.

"It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," said Walter.

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup."

The South African cricket team will depart for India on September 23.

South Africa's World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

