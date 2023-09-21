Asian Games: India women's cricket match vs Malaysia rained off

IMAGE: Shafali Varma blasted a quickfire half-century to power India to a huge total in the rain-hit T20 match against Malaysia at the Asian Games on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

The India women's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games after their opening match against Malaysia was called off due to rain in Hangzhou on Thursday.

India had amassed a huge 173/2 after the T20 match was reduced to 15 overs following rain. In reply, Malaysia's run chase was called off after just two balls as heavy rain washed out proceedings at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Shafali Varma top-scored for India with a blistering knock of 67 from 39 balls, hitting five sixes and four boundaries, while Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 47 from 29 balls.



Captain Smriti Mandhana had hit 27 from 16 balls before she was caught by Ainna Hamizah Hashim off the bowling of Mahirah Izzati Ismail and Shafali was trapped leg before wicket by Mas Elysa.



Richa Ghosh played an entertaining knock of 21 from seven balls at the end, hitting three fours and a six in the final over bowled by Elysa.



India advance to the semi-finals which will be played on Sunday, September 24.