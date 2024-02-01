News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Jack Leach ruled out of 2nd Test

Injured Jack Leach ruled out of 2nd Test

February 01, 2024 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jack Leach

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

In a setback for England ahead of their second Test clash against India, seasoned spinner Jack Leach is ruled out, leaving the visitors scrambling to finalize their XI for the crucial encounter in Visakhapatnam starting Friday.

Despite grappling with a knee issue during the opening Test's fielding stint, Leach powered through, bowling 10 crucial overs in India's second innings. Hopes were high that the injury would subside, but skipper Ben Stokes confirmed Leach's absence, citing a haematoma in his leg resulting from the earlier knock.

 

"He is ruled out of the second Test," Stokes lamented.

"Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It is a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back."

Expressing frustration over the untimely injury, Stokes emphasised ongoing assessments by the medical team, hoping it won't sideline Leach for an extended period in the series.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Patidar Or Sarfaraz?
Patidar Or Sarfaraz?
Ben Stokes drops hint about Shoaib Bashir's Test debut
Ben Stokes drops hint about Shoaib Bashir's Test debut
See: Team India Hit The Nets!
See: Team India Hit The Nets!
Stunningly Sweet Pooja Sawant
Stunningly Sweet Pooja Sawant
Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie
Tiger Doesn't Like Being Compared To Jackie
Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India
Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India
FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class
FM promises housing scheme for deserving middle class

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Can India conquer England's Bazball storm in 2nd Test?

Can India conquer England's Bazball storm in 2nd Test?

Patidar's Kohli-inspired batting evolution unveiled...

Patidar's Kohli-inspired batting evolution unveiled...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances