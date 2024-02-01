Injured Jack Leach ruled out of 2nd Test

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

In a setback for England ahead of their second Test clash against India, seasoned spinner Jack Leach is ruled out, leaving the visitors scrambling to finalize their XI for the crucial encounter in Visakhapatnam starting Friday.

Despite grappling with a knee issue during the opening Test's fielding stint, Leach powered through, bowling 10 crucial overs in India's second innings. Hopes were high that the injury would subside, but skipper Ben Stokes confirmed Leach's absence, citing a haematoma in his leg resulting from the earlier knock.

"He is ruled out of the second Test," Stokes lamented.

"Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It is a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back."

Expressing frustration over the untimely injury, Stokes emphasised ongoing assessments by the medical team, hoping it won't sideline Leach for an extended period in the series.