Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Hit The Nets!

Team India Hit The Nets!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 01, 2024 06:25 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Co meant business as they hit the nets ahead of the second Test against England. Photographs: BCCI/X
 

The Indian team was in full attendance as they hit the nets ahead of the second Test against England.

Having touched down in Visakhapatnam, the cricketers were seen gruelling it out in the net session as all the players attended the first practice session.

Team India has done their research and have taken notes from their English rivals as the batters were seen perfecting their sweeping skills.

Struggling Shubman Gill was seen sweating it out in the nets as he practiced both the conventional shots as well as the reverse sweep.

In line for his debut, Sarfaraz Khan too worked hard under the guidance of Coach Rahul Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour.

Rajat Patidar, another player in contention for his debut, too practiced the reverse sweep as the team gave it their all in their first training ahead of the second tie.

India fell to a stunning 28 run loss in the opener of the series against England.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The second Test gets underway on Friday, February 2.

The team will be missing Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul who have been injured while Virat Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian batters perfecting conventional, reverse sweeps
Leach skips practice, unlikely to play in 2nd Test
Will Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer get a lifeline?
It's Snowing In Manali!
Cong launches 'Jay Jawan' campaign against Agnipath
'Maoist Deva behind attack on forces in Chhattisgarh'
ED arrests Hemant Soren soon after he quits as CM
England's Tour Of India 2024

Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?

Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?

'Sarfaraz can't afford to waste the opportunity'

'Sarfaraz can't afford to waste the opportunity'

