Patidar Or Sarfaraz?

Patidar Or Sarfaraz?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 01, 2024 11:43 IST
Rajat Patidar

IMAGES: Sarfaraz Khan, left; Rajat Patidar, right. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Rajat Patidar is on the cusp of a Test debut against England at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The right-handed batter, brought into the squad following Virat Kohli's withdrawal from the first two Tests, left an indelible mark during India's net session on Thursday, showcasing an array of shots, notably excelling in both conventional and reverse sweeps.

Patidar, who made his ODI debut in South Africa last year, has emerged as the front-runner over Sarfaraz Khan for a spot in India's middle-order for the second Test.

Both uncapped cricketers diligently refined their skills during the training session. Patidar stood out, engaging in an intense drill specifically crafted to counter the challenges posed by the England spinners, as reported by news agency PTI.

Known for his aggressive batting style, Patidar focused on perfecting the sweep shot, a strategic weapon against the England spin attack.

Shubman Gill, who faced challenges in the first Test, joined Patidar in refining his sweeping technique during the session. The significance of the sweep and reverse sweep was underscored by Ollie Pope's impactful 196 run innings in the first Test.

 

Patidar, a naturally attacking middle-order batter, is now integrating the reverse sweep into his repertoire to counter the English spinners.

Noteworthy is Patidar's recent success, including two centuries against England Lions in his last three innings for India A' with a pivotal 150 in the four-day match against Ahmedabad propelling him into contention for the Test spot.

Meanwhile, A B de Villiers, the South African cricket great, expressed excitement about Sarfaraz Khan's potential inclusion, praising the Mumbai batter's remarkable first-class cricket record.

Speaking passionately on his YouTube channel, De Villiers commended Sarfaraz, stating, 'His record in first class cricket is nothing short of outstanding, and if there's a guy who truly deserves this opportunity, it's him.'

Having played with both Sarfaraz and Patidar at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, de Villiers acknowledged the challenging transition to international cricket but expressed hope that both cricketers get a chance, recognising Patidar's recent good form.

REDIFF CRICKET
